During a recent episode of Feel The Power, Big E spoke on his apron spear. Here’s what he had to say:

The apron spear came from Fit Finlay. I always hated when people would hit the post on the spear in the corner. When do people ever hit that? I thought, ‘I’ll be the guy who actually does hit a running shoulder attack in the corner. Fit is like, ‘Why don’t you just do that while your opponent is on the apron?’ I was like, ‘What?’ At the time, I didn’t have much stuff in my offense, so I figured I’d give it a shot. All you people complaining about me almost killing myself, blame Fit Finlay.

Credit: Feel The Power. H/T 411Mania.