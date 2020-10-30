During his interview with Sportskeeda, Big E spoke on The Undertaker celebrating 30 years in the business. Here’s what he had to say:

Man, I guess you can think about so many incredible things he’s done during his career. I just watched…I think the WWE Untold with Randy and Taker and that was incredible. Just going back to their feud. But for me, what I think of is just the times backstage. I’ve been fortunate to call him a co-worker in many ways. Even though he’s still ‘that guy,’ he’s kinda thought about as the godfather of wrestling in many ways.

