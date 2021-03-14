During his interview with Hollywood Raw, Big E spoke on Vince McMahon’s impressive workout regimen. Here’s what he had to say:

He has a personal trainer, and this poor guy, we have these long drives – obviously pre-pandemic. We’ll get in around two or sometimes three in the morning, and his personal trainer has been standing outside the whole time waiting for him because he’ll come in and work out after shows and after these long drives at like 3 AM. This man is not in his 20s, he’s in his 70s. He is working out hard. He’s a meathead in a way and lifting heavy. It’s crazy.