During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Big E spoke on wanting to make changes to the presentation of his character now that he’s the world champ. Here’s what he had to say:

I suppose it has sunk in. For me, I don’t want there to ever be a moment where I feel like I’ve had an ‘I made it’ moment. Where like ‘alright, you’ve done it and now you’re good.’ That’s when you stop growing, that’s when you stop getting better. Nothing good comes from that. So for me, I suppose in a sense of, I don’t necessarily feel a pressure but I know there’s an added responsibility. So for me it’s still ‘just go out there and perform to the best of your ability.’ And that’s always been my perception. But I do think there are ways that I want to just tweak my presentation. When you’re the guy, it’s a little bit different than when you’re in a three-man group working tag matches. So just the way I carry myself will be a little bit different. But that’s all a feel thing, and I always feel like every performer should have an internal barometer and you should have an understanding of when to change things. You should have an understanding of how the fans are reacting to you on a weekly basis. So for me, that’s just a matter of feeling things out, but it’s nice that there’s this new challenge. And that’s all I really wanted in my career was to not feel bored or stale. And I’m glad we have something new to attack.

There’s a bunch of things that I never – like the Goldberg match. When I was making my stupid little comments, I never really thought I’d get the Goldberg match. But now I sit in a position where, you know, maybe if I make enough noise, we can get that done. And you know people will feel different ways about that. I understand that and I appreciate fans who have an affinity to the performers who are there, on the house shows working every single night because I feel like we are the heart of this company. We’re the ones that keep this thing going. But in the same vain, if someone were to throw a bundle of cash at me at age 50 to work two or three times a year, who am I to turn that down? So, we’ll see. But yeah, I suppose it has hit me in a sense. But I don’t think anything vastly changes from the way I approach my job. It’s just that ‘now you’re going to be in more segments and a little bit more spotlight on you.’ But it’s going to be fun.