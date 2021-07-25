During his appearance on the Getting Over Podcast, Big E revealed that he thinks Chad Gable is very underutilized. Here’s what he had to say:

There are guys that I think are extremely talented. Apollo was like that for a long time where he was very good in the ring and the perception was, ‘He’s very good, but this is probably his ceiling.’ For a guy like him, he knows he has more to offer. I look at a guy like Chad Gable as well. We haven’t seen him scratch the surface. I’ve been in the ring with him and I have been wildly impressed. He’s an Olympian, man. That’s another pedigree. I wrestled in high school and was a state champion, but I’m an ant next to an elephant. There are so many degrees of separation. The way he carries himself, he’s a hard worker and a humble dude. He’s one of those guys I think people have been clamoring for a long time to see more of. There are guys like that.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Getting Over Podcast. H/T 411Mania.