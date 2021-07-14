During a recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling WWE superstar Big E spoke about UFC sensation Conor McGregor potentially crossing over, a decision that the New Day member wouldn’t hate, but explains what his reservations if the Notorious One did join WWE. Highlights are below.

On how big a superstar McGregor is:

I assume that Conor will continue to fight in the UFC. As far as his ability to crossover, I will never roll my eyes or be angry at a celebrity or athlete from another sport getting an opportunity in WWE. For one, I realized from day one that this is not my call. I don’t run the company and wasting any time or energy about who is brought in or who is hired, is a waste. If Conor was brought in, how could I ever complain about that? He’s a massive star. He was number one on Forbes for the entire world. He was the most paid athlete in the world. He’s a huge star. He’s a bigger name than I am, that’s quite clear, and a bigger name than pretty much anyone we have. As far as crossover ability, if you ask your neighbor ‘who is this?’ there is a good chance they will know Conor McGregor. I would never have a problem with that.

Doesn’t think everyone in WWE would welcome McGregor in but again says he understands how popular he is:

Not everyone would welcome him or feel the same, but he’s extremely entertaining. If he came to WWE, I think he would get a lot of attention and worth the investment for a lot of people. I wouldn’t have a problem with it, am I necessarily going to be beating the drum for him to come over? I’m not necessarily….it wouldn’t bother me. It would probably have a lot of positives. If it’s something he wanted to do, thumbs up.

Says McGregor’s legal troubles are the only thing that bothers him:

For me, the only stuff that bothers me, it’s not my position to judge him but it’s the legal stuff. I take pride when I look around the locker room, I’m not saying things are perfect, but I want to be in a locker room with people who are good people and obey the law and aren’t getting in trouble. There are things that he’s done that I wish he hadn’t, but, who am I to cast the first stone? If he comes over and represents himself well and carries himself in a way that is respectful, so be it.

