Big E opened up on his mental health issues during a sit-down interview this week on WWE’s The Bump. He noted that he’s relearning to build his self-esteem.

“I can’t say enough. I’m so incredibly humbled and appreciative,” Big E said with sincerity in his voice. “On our podcast, we had an episode about mental health. That was important for us to have that conversation, especially after the passing of Daffney. You know, I talked too about the fact that I’m someone who struggled with my mental health and with depression for a long time. And not seeing much value in myself to go from thinking about the juxtaposition of being 20-years-old and really struggling and trying to find my way in the world, to now, where people around the world know who I am [and] find value in my work, and find joy in my work. It’s a blessing. I’m grateful to have found purpose and passion.”

Big E also talked about the late Brodie Lee, who passed away last year due to a non-COVID lung issue.

“He was on my mind throughout,” Big E lamented. “Of course, I love him dearly and I miss him. He was one of my best friends, such an incredible human being. I still stay connected with his wife and his kids. They actually FaceTimed me yesterday. He’s someone that means so much to everyone who knew and loved him. I just want to do my part to continue to keep shouting at my boy and keep his memory alive. “Someone tweeted about Brodie, and my response was, you know, ‘I just wish he was there to hug backstage and to talk to.’ I know how he was, man. He’d be one of the first to come up and congratulate me and pull me aside. I know he would have been happy for me.”

