Big E is looking ahead to WrestleMania with a strong belief that this year’s event could mark a major turning point for WWE’s next generation of stars.

While appearing on ESPN’s Get Up to promote the annual spectacle, the former WWE Champion shared his thoughts on what fans can expect when the company’s biggest show of the year unfolds.

According to Big E, the spotlight could shift in a big way.

“I think WrestleMania is going to be a big passing of the torch moment,” he said. “We have so many massive new stars, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Lash Legend.”

Big E continued, “I think you’re going to see a lot of young talent really make their name at WrestleMania this year.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.