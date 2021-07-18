WWE superstar Big E spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this evening’s Money In The Bank pay per view, where the New Day member discussed what it would mean for him to hold the golden briefcase that guarantees him a future world title shot. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he will bring a special energy if he wins MITB:

If it’s my time to grab that briefcase, I will do everything in my power to make it unique and to make it different. It would be a new challenge, one that I would love to take on. I know we often see heels in that position, I would love to bring a whole new energy to this. This is all new ground for me, and it’s such an exciting time. There are going to be no regrets. I will do everything in my power to bring something special to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

On his post-show SmackDown speech: