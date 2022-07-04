Nearly four months after suffering a broken neck, WWE SmackDown Superstar Big E says he feels tremendous and will not need surgery.

As we’ve noted, Big E suffered a broken neck during the March 11 edition of SmackDown on FOX in Birmingham, after taking a belly-to-belly throw from Ridge Holland at ringside. He was stretchered away from the ringside area, and then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He confirmed that same night that he suffered the broken neck when taking the move from Holland, and later announced that he fractured his C1 vertebrae and his C6 vertebrae, but would not need surgery. He also confirmed that there was no damage to his spinal cord, and no ligament damage. He was released from the hospital that same Sunday, and then returned home in Tampa to begin his recovery.

In an update, Big E took to Twitter today and provided an update to fans, noting that his C1 vertebra isn’t forming bone just yet, and that the current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark to see how things are going.

“Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table,” he wrote.

This was not specified but today’s comments indicated that Big E may be on the shelf until at least March of next year.

Big E previously announced back in early May that his C1 vertebrae wasn’t healing optimally, so he had to spend another 4-6 weeks in the neck brace. He added then that he was spending the additional time in the brace in hopes of avoiding neck fusion surgery.

He trashed the neck brace when posting another update to Instagram in late June.

There was never an announced timeframe for Big E’s return. He did reveal in late March how he came close to suffering a stroke, paralysis or death when the injury occurred on SmackDown that night.

