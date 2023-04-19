WWE’s Big E recently underwent scans on his neck following the one year mark of his injury.

As seen in the video below, Big E recently appeared on the Battleground podcast and revealed how he underwent scans on his neck earlier this month. He still has to sit down with doctors to discuss what is next.

“It’s just a complicated fracture. I broke my C1 in two places so that Jefferson fracture, is what it’s called, it just takes a little bit more time to heal,” Big E said of the injury. “So, we just did the one years scans after WrestleMania, it was a little bit later because of WrestleMania. We have to sit down with the doctors at some point and kind of figure out what the next step is but from my perspective, I feel great, I have no function issues, no pain issues.

“I’ve been at the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I’m just feeling great and I’m really grateful for all that. It’s just, obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis.”

Big E appeared on Busted Open Radio last month and said the injury has been healing fibrously and not ossifying, or not turning completely into bone. Big E needs the C1 vertebrae to completely ossify before he can continue wrestling.

“Obviously, your C1 is a very important bone and I want to make the best decision health-wise for myself,” he said last month. “It’s one of those things you just don’t want to rush. I’ve been in rehab right now for about nine months working on strength and range of motion and all of that stuff has been great.”

March 11 marked one year since Big E suffered a broken neck while teaming with Kofi Kingston for a loss to Sheamus and Ridge Holland on the March 11 SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama. The injury occurred when taking an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Holland at ringside. He has not wrestled since then, and it was later revealed that that he suffered a broken neck with fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae. There was no damage to Big E’s spinal cord or ligaments, and he did not need surgery.

Big E spoke with TMZ Sports on March 11 of this year and was asked if he has any message to people who are going through similar issues or dealing with uncertainty as he is.

“Yeah, man, I guess for me just… life will always give you twists and turns you don’t anticipate, and it’s just about, I think, just doing the best you can with what you got,” he said. “But man, life is a gift, man. If you’re here and you’re walking, if you’re healthy, you have your family and your friends, you’re blessed. So, focus on what you do have and not what you don’t have.”

