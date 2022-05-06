Big E is set to spend another 4-6 weeks on the shelf as he tries to avoid neck fusion surgery.

As we’ve noted, Big E suffered a broken neck during the March 11 edition of SmackDown on FOX in Birmingham, AL after taking a belly-to-belly throw from Ridge Holland at ringside. He was stretchered away from the ringside area, and then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He confirmed that same night that he suffered the broken neck when taking the move from Holland, and later announced that he fractured his C1 vertebrae and his C6 vertebrae, but would not need surgery. He also confirmed that there was no damage to his spinal cord, and no ligament damage. He was released from the hospital that same Sunday, and then returned home in Tampa to begin his recovery.

In an update, Big E took to Twitter this morning and revealed that his C1 vertebrae isn’t healing optimally, so he has to spend another 4-6 weeks in a neck brace. He is hoping to avoid the neck fusion surgery.

“For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be,” he wrote.

There has been no announced timeframe for Big E’s return. He did reveal in late March how he came close to suffering a stroke, paralysis or death when the injury occurred on SmackDown.

There’s still no word on how long Big E will be out of action, but we will keep you updated. It was previously revealed that WWE had plans for a big six-man match at WrestleMania 38 with The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) vs. Holland, Sheamus and Butch. That match ended up being a standard tag team bout with Holland and Sheamus picking up the win over Kingston and Woods.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Big E’s full tweet below:

