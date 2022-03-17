Big E took to Twitter today and updated fans on his condition almost one week after suffering a broken neck on WWE SmackDown.

As we’ve noted, Big E suffered a broken neck during last Friday’s SmackDown in Birmingham, AL after taking a belly-to-belly throw from Ridge Holland at ringside. He was stretchered away from the ringside area, and then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Big E announced that same night that he suffered the broken neck when taking the move from Holland. He later announced that he fractured his C1 vertebrae and his C6 vertebrae, but would not need surgery. He also confirmed that there was no damage to his spinal cord, and no ligament damage.

In an update, Big E posted a Twitter video today, recorded while he was walking around his neighborhood. He is still wearing the neck brace, but seems to be doing just fine and in a positive state of mind.

“Life is good,” he said in the video. “I’ve got breath in my lungs, it’s a beautiful day. … My neck might be broken, but my heart is still there, I think. Yeah, it’s still in there.”

Big E revealed on Monday that he was already back home in Tampa, FL after the brief hospitalization in Birmingham. He thanked everyone for their immense support in a tweet on Wednesday, seen below.

There’s still no word on how long Big E will be out of action, but we will keep you updated. It was previously revealed that WWE had plans for a big six-man match at WrestleMania 38 with The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) vs. Holland, Sheamus and Butch, the former Pete Dunne.

Stay tuned for more on Big E. You can see his full Twitter video below:

I used to endure difficult things in my life and I felt very alone. But I feel so immeasurably loved and supported. I was not prepared for the sheer volume of DMs, calls, texts, visits, etc. I’ll never be able to adequately thank you all. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 16, 2022

