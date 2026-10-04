Big E says his bond with Kofi and Austin Creed goes well beyond the company they work for.

Kofi and Creed are now one month into their AEW run as The New Level, where they have quickly found championship success. The duo currently holds the AEW World Trios Championships alongside Swerve Strickland.

Despite his longtime partners moving on to a new chapter of their careers, Big E made it clear during an interview with OzarksFirst that he remains firmly in their corner.

“We built a bond that I really believe is bigger than just a job or a company, and more than anything, I will always root for those guys in whatever path they take, and I’m so proud of them,” Big E said.

Big E remains with WWE, where he has continued working as an analyst and ambassador.

Meanwhile, Kofi is already preparing for another championship opportunity, as he is scheduled to challenge Bandido for the ROH World Championship at Grand Slam France.