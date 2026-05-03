Big E has broken his silence following the departure of his longtime New Day partners, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

As previously reported, Kingston and Woods have officially parted ways with WWE in what has been described as a mutual decision.

The news came as a shock to many within the wrestling world, given the trio’s long-standing legacy together as one of the company’s most successful factions.

Not long after the reports surfaced, Big E took to social media to react in his own way, sharing a piece of fan art that quickly caught attention.

The image, inspired by the iconic Spider-Man No More comic panel, depicts Kingston and Woods tossing their New Day gear into a trash can in a dimly lit alley, mirroring the moment Peter Parker abandoned his Spider-Man identity.

A subtle message.

But one that said plenty.

While Kingston and Woods are now moving on from WWE, Big E remains with the company and continues to serve as part of the broadcast team for premium live events.