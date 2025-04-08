Tony Hinchcliffe is known for holding nothing back when it comes to comedy.

Ahead of his WrestleMania 41 Roast during WrestleMania Weekend later this month in Las Vegas, NV., the host of the wildly popular “Kill Tony” shows, which are now available via Netflix, put that skill on display for the pro wrestling community during an appearance on the April 7 episode of WWE Raw.

Hinchcliffe sat in on commentary during the WWE Tag-Team Championship showdown between The War Raiders and The New Day. Among many jokes he told during his brief appearance, Hinchcliffe made one where he compared the stiffness of Michael Cole’s personality to that of Big E., who of course was forced into retirement due to neck issues.

During the Raw Recap post-show podcast hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, Big E. was asked for his reaction to the joke.

“I guess at my big age of 39 years old, people will say what they want about you,” he said. “It has nothing to do with me. It’s not my business. Say what you want. He was given a mic. He was given an opportunity. People will feel how they want to.”

Big E. continued, “It’s just, there’s a lot of discourse oftentimes as a public figure. People will say things about you, whether they’re jokes, whether they’re not and that is their right. I think the one thing is, and I get I’m on here. It was said on the show, I’m supposed to talk, especially when things are mentioned about me, I should have an opinion on them. It’s just, it is tiring to have to weigh in on everyone’s opinion or whatever they say. Look, I’m not hurt. I’m good. I want the discourse to be had without me, honestly. I really have no desire to weigh in on this. I didn’t sign up for this. I wasn’t aware of this. He did what he wanted to. People signed off on it. It has nothing to do with me, truly.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)