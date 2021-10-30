WWE champion Big E recently spoke with the Breakfast Club about all things pro-wrestling, which included the New Day member revealing how much money he was making with the company when he first signed back in 2009. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says when he first got signed with WWE he was only making $500 a week:

“I got signed in 2009, I was under WWE contract, but I wasn’t on TV. I was assigned to the developmental system. At that time, I’m making $500 a week. We’re talking $26,000 a year. Not much money.”

Breaks down the pay scale for certain WWE superstars:

“The money definitely went for me when I got to the main roster. We have certain people who might be making $300,000, we also have certain people who are making millions of dollars. I’ve been fortunate enough to be…I’m taken care of.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)