Big E. had a hell of a career.

The former WWE and NXT Champion has held a number of singles titles, including the top prize in WWE and NXT, and even a couple of runs as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

It is his time as one-third of The New Day group, however, that he wants to be remembered if he is ever given the honor of being considered for a future induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I feel like I’ve had some really great highs as a singles superstar, as far as being NXT Champion, the second-ever NXT Champion, also getting to be WWE Champion, two-time IC Champion,” Big E said during an interview with 107.7 The Bone. “But really I feel like what people know me as and the time of my career that was really the most rewarding, was my time with The New Day. And I feel like we really got to do something special. I don’t want to diminish my singles career. I don’t know if I had enough time as a singles superstar to really be a stalwart as just a singles superstar.”

He continued, explaining that if it were up to him, he’d rather be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as The New Day, as opposed to going in by himself as a singles Superstar.

“But, yeah, my time in The New Day is one I truly cherish,” he said. “And we just broke down so many barriers. We did so many things we hadn’t really seen before. Breaking a record that stood for 20 years with Demolition, having Booty-Os — a food product in wrestling — is kind of ridiculous. People still come up to me. I think we released Booty-Os a decade ago, and people still fondly remember me as the Booty-Os guy. So if I had to pick one, it would be as a member of The New Day because it really changed the trajectory of my career.”