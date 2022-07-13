Big E has been out of action since suffering a broken neck while taking a suplex on the floor from Ridge Holland during the March 11 WWE SmackDown episode. He noted in a new interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that he’s talked with Holland, and there are no ill feelings there.

Big E laughed and noted that Holland sent him a large package of red meat as a way to say sorry. Big E doesn’t eat red meat, but he gave the goods to a friend and said “he and his family had many nights of great feasts.”

“I have no issue whatsoever with Ridge,” Big E said. “He’s reached out and said some very kind things. … What we do is dangerous, and there are inherent dangers. And to that degree, we all kind of know what we sign up for, and it was unfortunate that it went down that way. But I’m not dead. I’m alive. I’m doing well.”

Big E added that numerous people in pro wrestling have reached out and offered their support, including WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Kevin Nash.

It was previously reported that Holland and several other WWE Superstars visited Big E in the hospital after SmackDown ended that night back in March.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Big E’s new comments on his broken neck, his recovery and return to the ring.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.