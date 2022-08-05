WWE superstar and former world champion Big E recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast to discuss the rap battle that took place between the New Day and the Usos back in 2017, and how Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) loved the segment so much he wishes the entire show would have just been the battle. That and more can be found from Big E’s interview in the highlights below.

Recalls the New Day’s rap battle against the New Day:

“Going back to the rap battle we did, that should have been hot trash. When we announced it, I heard all the groans on Twitter. I got it. Even me, when Woods was the one pushing for it, I was like, ‘Not a single one of us should ever be spitting a bar.’ Not any of the three of us.”

What Bryan Danielson’s reaction was:

“The Usos, on the other hand, they need to put out an EP. One of my fondest memories is coming to the back and Daniel Bryan says, ‘That could have been the rest of the show. Y’all could have done an hour.’ From a wrestling purist like him, to say something like that, really, I was like, ‘We did our thing.’ Those segments are a real roll of the dice. You can do something cool and memorable, but the probability of you crashing and burning is really high.”

