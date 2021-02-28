WWE Intercontinental champion Big is the subject of the latest 24 special on the WWE Network. During one of his interviews the New Day member reveals that he was nearly considered as a fourth member for the legendary Shield faction (Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns), but instead was paired up with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee.

My first feeling of getting called up was 2012. I was doing loops. Any collective period of days is a loop. It’s Roman [Reigns], Seth [Rollins], Dean [Ambrose], and me. There was some thought of bringing all four of us in together as a group. Obviously, that changes, they go on to international fame as The Shield. I was told, ‘You’re going to be with Dolph and AJ, on your very first night, you’re going to attack John Cena.’ I’m thinking, ‘Man, this is it.

Big E would go on to find success with the trio before eventually joining forces with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The rest as they say…is history.

You can watch the full 24 on Big E on the WWE Network. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)