On the latest episode of the New Day Feel the Power podcast WWE superstar Big E revealed some information about his health, and how he has a thicker heart wall due to years of exerting himself during workouts. The former multi-time champion says it’s not a massive concern, but does reflect on how he’s upped his cardio and dropped weight to address the problem.

We do these EKGs and physicals every year. I was told that all the years of exertion from working out thickens the walls of your heart. So despite losing a lot of weight, doing more cardio and being very clean lately, I have a thicker heart wall because I’ve been working out seriously since I was 12, but even before that, I was working out at 9 or 10. I was told it’s not a massive worry, but something to keep an eye on.

You can listen to the full episode, which also featured I.C. champion Sami Zayn, here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)