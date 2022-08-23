WWE superstar and former world champion Big E was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on life after wrestling where the New Day member reveals his love for Voice Over work and his interest in acting. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How much he enjoys doing Voice-Over work:

“I love doing VO [voice over]. I’ve really enjoyed doing VO and have some cool things coming that I can’t really divulge yet, but hopefully the next few months. I love doing voice work, I still want to do more of that. I realized, I started wrestling because I love the athletic side of it, and I felt like I had more to offer athletically. As I got older and started progressing and as New Day started to take off, I realized that I love performing, I love entertaining, I love making people laugh, I love breathing life into characters. That stuff, I really enjoy. Now, I kind of gravitated more towards storytelling and doing that in different mediums. That’s what I’d love to do more of. Also, the one cool thing with breaking my neck, which is an odd thing to say, I’ve been able to be more involved in our short film Our Heroes Rock, getting to work with my partners on that. Getting to produce as well has been fun. Not until a couple of years ago, I never fathomed that I’d be interested in producing. That’s something I really enjoy. I have the best partners. The only reason this project is going to be any good is because I have incredible partners in Jonathan Davenport and Andreas Hale. I’m really excited to be making something that feels meaningful, that I think is going to be really good. That’s the stuff that I love.”

Says he has enjoyed getting into actin as well, promotes his role on Nickelodeon:

“I’d love to do more voice work, I also got to do a show called Side Hustle on Nickelodeon, it came out earlier this year, just one episode, but that was my first time actually acting as someone who wasn’t Big E. I’ve done the Big E cameos on TV before, but the first time playing a character that wasn’t Big E. I really wanted to treat it as, ‘You kind of thought about acting to a degree,’ that was a dry run. ‘Do you enjoy the process? Do you actually enjoy working on the character? Do you enjoy being on set? Do you enjoy all that?’ I really wanted to say, ‘Don’t say I want to be an actor and go out to Hollywood, do you actually enjoy the act and the process of acting?’ I did. I had such a great time and I felt like I wasn’t horrible at it. I don’t know if I’m going to win any Oscars anytime soon. I had fun with that, so I’d be open to doing more of that.”

