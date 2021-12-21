WWE champion Big E recently spoke with The Sun about all things pro-wrestling, which included the New Day member revealing that he originally wanted to retire at 35, but may stick around a little longer now that he sees a number of top stars in their 40s still performing at a high level. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he originally wanted to retire from in-ring competition at 35:

I’ve got a few more years left in me. I don’t really know when that time will be… but when you’re 23, 35 feels like it’s ages from now and that you’ll be an old man and beat up. So 35 felt like at the time a good time to get out and I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I was talking to one of our refs, Rod Zapata, and I’ve known him since I got to FCW – so I’ve known him for 12 years. We’ve talked about how I’d spoken about getting out at 35 but I think, in many ways, a lot of wrestlers’ primes are like 35, 40… We’re seeing Bobby Lashley now having his best run in his mid-40s.

Names several stars in their 40s who are still wrestling at a high level: