A notable chapter in recent WWE News was officially closed earlier this month when Big E, real name Ettore Ewen, confirmed his retirement from in-ring competition. Years removed from the neck injury that ultimately ended his wrestling career, Big E has transitioned into a broadcasting role, frequently appearing on WWE premium live event pre- and post-show panels. However, lingering Wrestling Rumors surrounding unfinished business with The New Day resurfaced following his announcement.

Speaking on 107.7 The Bone, Big E acknowledged that creative discussions once included the possibility of him seeking revenge against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after their actions during The New Day’s 10th anniversary celebration on “WWE Raw.” “It was something that was discussed at some point,” Big E stated. Despite that, he made clear his priorities have shifted. “But, look, I’m very zen these days. I’m a big mindfulness meditation guy. Right now, I’m focused on my broadcasting role. That is my role.”

Big E also referenced the group’s absence from recent premium live events. “If those guys would actually appear on a PLE… maybe I would spend more time talking and thinking about them,” he said. “But I look around – I look at the card, no New Day. Another PLE goes by, no New Day. So what do you want me to do?” His comments suggest the storyline ultimately stalled before it could materialize.

Beyond WWE programming, Big E is set to expand his media presence as host of the NFL draft analysis series “The Evaluation.” Having signed with WWE developmental in 2009 and never competing outside the company, his résumé includes a 2021 WWE Championship reign and a decade-long run with The New Day. His transition marks a full pivot from in-ring performer to full-time analyst within WWE’s broader entertainment structure.