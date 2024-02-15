WWE superstar and former world champion Big E recently joined The Bump for an in-depth conversation about a wide range of topics, including the big stories heading into WrestleMania season.

One topic that the New Day member addressed were the comments that Seth Rollins has made about The Rock and Roman Reigns and the part-time schedule the two superstars work. Big E says that Rollins’ unhappiness with how much WWE caters to part-timers is felt throughout the locker room, and that a lot of his comments are how the locker room feels.

I think he speaks for, in many ways, the locker room of guys who are there week in and week out, who are there on a nightly basis. That grind, it really builds a certain camaraderie and a certain respect for each other. Even if you don’t see eye-to-eye, ‘I respect that you’re here every single night.’ Look, on the same hand, the goal is really, in many ways, to become a Roman, to become a Rock, to be in a position where you’re not there every single night, where you’re an attraction, where you’re special. It’s really this dichotomy, is back and forth, which I really love, this push-pull, because who could ever blame a Roman or The Rock for being in a position like that? For us as hungry guys who are really there on a nightly basis, really pushing the product forward with what we’re doing on a weekly basis, it’s special. So I love that push-pull because look, we all want to be in that Rock/Roman position, too, but you also have a certain love for the guys with you who are grinding.

Elsewhere in the interview, Big E spoke about Jey Uso teaming up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on this past Monday's edition of Raw.

