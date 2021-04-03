WWE Intercontinental champion Big E recently released a video on his Twitter account announcing that the New Day’s Brodie Lee gear, which was highlighted during last January’s Royal Rumble pay per view and was put on auction, has raised over $11,000 for Foodlink New York. Big E thanks all the fans for their support, and for making a silver lining out of the tragic loss of Lee.

“I just wanted to take some time to say thank you everyone who took part in our auction and gave to Foodlink New York, it’s officially over. We auctioned off our Royal Rumble gear which was made in tribute to our friend, our brother, our beloved Brodie, aka John Huber, aka Luke Harper, a man of many names. But for me, it was a way to honour someone that we love very, very much and will always miss. And I hope that for us, it’s just finding ways, to find some silver lining out of a great loss, of the pain, of just a really awful moment in our lives, is to find some good out of all that. And you all helped make that possible. So i just wanted to say thank you to everyone that helped spread the word, who gave directly, you brought gear, it’s all for a great cause, and let’s keep doing good. So thank you.”

Check it out below. (H/T and transcribed by Inside the Ropes)