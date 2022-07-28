WWE superstar and former world champion Big E recently appeared on the MMA Hour to discuss how the recovery from his neck injury is going, as well as discuss a number of different topics, including how WWE has taken good care of him in his absence. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says WWE has still be paying him even though he’s out injured:

“Yeah, I’m still getting paid, I have no complaints with the way they have taken care of me. I’ve been paid very regularly. My money hasn’t gone down at all. They’ve also helped me they sent me like a bone stimulator as well to help accelerate the growth of the bone. Medical has been there, they’ve done a great job. There’s been no expense either with my medical stuff. So yes, I’ve been taken care of for sure.”

On potentially finding a non-wrestling role so he can appear on television:

“I think it has to make sense I’d have to be able to carve out a role that I think is that makes sense for me. So yeah, just because I’m not wrestling anymore, if that is indeed the case, that doesn’t mean that I can’t find a way to still be involved.”

