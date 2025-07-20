Another pro wrestling star is headed to the book world.

Former WWE Champion Big E. is working on a memoir, according to reps for the New Day member. A deal for the book was finalized last week.

While the memoir is currently untitled, it will draw heavily from Ettore Ewen’s powerful and personal essay, Sour, which he penned for The Players’ Tribune — a piece that earned widespread praise for its raw honesty and vulnerability.

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for the book. Stay tuned for updates as more details become available.

(H/T: Fightful Select)