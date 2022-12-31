During an appearance last week at the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic game, Big E spoke with reporters before the game.

The former WWE Champion was asked about his favorite pro wrestling gimmick of all time.

“It might be Sting,” Big E said, thinking for a moment. “That’s a great gimmick. And he’s still doing it, how? I was a little kid and he’s still going. He could go out-last me. Especially in WCW with the crow gimmick, coming down from the rafters with the bat? That was cool. Sting was cool, man.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVTD5dnElAk&feature=youtu.be

H/T to Wrestling Inc