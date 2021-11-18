During his recent interview on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast WWE champion Big E spoke about a potential AEW and WWE crossover, an idea the New Day member believes would be really interesting for fans down the line. He also adds how competition helps push every company to be better. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says competition makes everyone better:

“If that’s how you feel, do your thing. I’m all for it. Speaking for me, I think competition makes everyone better. I have friends over there. I have people who I think are incredibly talented, might not be friends, but I’m a fan of so much that is going on over there. I know fans love the sniping and love the back and forth, I think it’s often entertaining too. It’s not really my cup of tea because there are so many people I root for over there and I think competition is great for everyone, all around.”

Thinks a collaboration between AEW and WWE would be interesting:

“I’m glad fans are engaged. It’s not my thing, but do you. People love pot-stirring and it’s interesting. I don’t know if it’s ever feasible, but is that forbidden door going to be open here, between us and them, imagine that, that would be incredible. Something like that I think would be really interesting.”

