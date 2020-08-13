Big E Talks Booker T’s Character Comments, Daniel Bryan’s Praise, Being Unique and more

WWE star Big E recently spoke with TalkSport to talk all things pro wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

On Booker T’s comments and how he’s spoken to him:

I think all of us – and I’ve definitely learned this myself – we’ve learned to trust our instinct. I think that there will definitely be a time where I need to change and evolve, but if it’s up to me, that’s going to come at the right time. So we do this backstage promo where I say I’m going to do singles and Kofi gives me his blessing, for me to suddenly come out and be serious makes no sense to me. If anything, there needs to be a reason to get me there and also, if I’m constantly serious – like I was when I first debuted – there is no room to get more angry. There’s no room for me to become irate or incensed or to have this shift in temperament. If there is a reason given, if there’s an antagonist, if there is something that drives me there, then hey, I might be all for losing my smile or whatever it is! But why would I lose what makes me unique or special? And, for Booker T of all people… Booker T is a man who had a king gimmick with a faux-British accent and a world championship run his way. So I’ve talked to Booker, it’s cool and there’s no beef but Booker T of all people! Boy… that’s a glass house and throwing stones. Come on, man [laughs].

Offering something unique:

For so long when I watched wrestling, I wanted to be the ass-kicker. I wanted to be the bad ass. I wanted to be the Ron Simmons, the Vaders, the guys I loved watching. But we have Brock Lesnar. We have Bobby Lashley. We have some of these guys that are bigger than me, taller than me, we have a bunch of those guys. But I feel I can offer something unique to our industry, to WWE that I have. I feel like people enjoy my work and what I do in the ring as well, I think a lot of the appeal too is being charismatic. Having some semblance of an it-factor, whatever you want to call it. But not just being someone who is in tights and spandex, but more than that. And that allows you to connect as a fan because they are not just someone who goes out in tights, they have a personality and you have a better understanding of who they are. And that’s what I love doing too, man.

On Daniel Bryan’s praise: