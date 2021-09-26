Big E did an interview with SportsKeeda to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked if he is going to be on Raw or SmackDown now that he is the WWE Champion. He was a SmackDown star since winning the top prize on the red brand.

“Raw is my show. That WWE Championship means that Raw is my show. I’m the king of the hill there. Right now, I’ve been going back and forth with SmackDown a little bit, but that will be over soon. I want to focus on making Raw the best show it can be. I take pride in that. A lot of times the viewership and the quality of the show is on the WWE Champion, and that’s a big marker for having a really good reign. Raw will be my focus, but you never know how things shake out here. It’s a topsy turvy world so there’s a chance that I might show up on SmackDown, but my focus is Raw right now.”

