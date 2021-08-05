WWE superstar Big E was a recent guest on ALT 104.5 Philadelphia to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including how he feels about his big MITB win and how he plans to make the most of it to capitalize on his singles-push. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says if the case called for it he wouldn’t cash in on Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods:

“We’re such a tight knit unit, honestly, I would never fathom going after Kofi or Woods. For me, right now I’m on SmackDown, and Roman Reigns is on SmackDown, and he’s the very top of our industry. That doesn’t mean I don’t have my eye on Bobby Lashley, because man, I certainly do and he’s had an incredible run too. But for me, it would never be about taking something away from Kofi so that I could stand atop him, or same thing with Woods!”

Talks his goals as a singles-star:

“I didn’t want to be the guy that, you know, oh, here’s a singles run and it kind of peters out. Or I don’t really do anything with it. Or I’m just a guy, just hanging out and doing segments. No, I took it seriously! I really wanted this run to still feel like me, to still have the levity that I love to bring to the ring and to what I do. But also this added layer of determination. Like, I am here because I have things that I want to accomplish!”

Comments on his MITB win:

“What also made that moment so special for me was knowing that I was in the ring with seven other really incredible performers. That match, I thought, was excellent, it was really incredible, and all that really set the table for that moment. You know, if we had a lackluster match, or people weren’t invested, it just wouldn’t mean as much, it just wouldn’t have. But because the match was so good, and the fans there were so behind me, it makes that moment truly special.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)