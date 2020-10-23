Big E recently spoke with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports and was asked if we will continue to see unity between The New Day across both brands after RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were sent to the red brand in the 2020 WWE Draft. This week’s RAW saw Big E watch from the WWE ThunderDome crowd while Kofi defeated Sheamus in singles action.

Big E said it’s possible, and he still wants some level of connectivity with Kingston and Woods, but he believes some separation might be a good thing for the group.

“Possibly,” Big E answered. “But if we’re going to do the split, it’s either we do it or we don’t. I still want some level of connectivity, but there’s going to be no clamoring for a reunion if I’m constantly around. Or if they’re constantly finding ways to be in my segments. I think that some separation could be a good thing. I think it allows us to build some identity.

“As much as I want us to stay connected … I feel like, as moving as Friday was for so many people, if next week I’m showing up at Raw or wearing a lucha mask and pretending that I’m not Big E on Raw, and I’m teaming with them – and they’re finding ways to get involved in my stuff – I feel like we’ve really detracted from this really emotional profound segment. At least to me. And from the response that we got from so many people. I feel like it takes away from that. We’ll need to find ways. I think there’s a bit of a line here that we need to find a way to toe to still make sure we stay connected, but absence makes the heart grow fonder and I want your heart to grow fonder.”

He also indicated that new theme music could be coming soon, or not. He was asked if the separation means he might be getting anew theme.

“New theme music, possibly. Possibly,” he responded. “But, you’ll know when you hear it. Or you won’t know when you don’t hear it.”

Big E was then asked if that would be similar to Kofi’s exclusive theme song we never got to hear for WrestleMania 35. A new theme for Kofi to use at that event for his WWE Title win over Daniel Bryan was created, but WWE nixed the idea. He also commented on possibly getting new ring gear.

“Well, yeah. That’s a whole other thing that I don’t need to get into right now. That was a rough one,” Big E responded. “As far as gear is concerned, I think that’s something I’ve thought about, we’ve talked about, and we’ll see.

“There will be some change, I’m sure, at some point. I’ve always thought about ways to adapt my gear, just over time, just to do something different. Even when we were together. So we’ll see.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.