WWE superstar and current Money In The Bank holder Big E appeared on yesterday’s edition of Talking Smack, where the New Day member commented on the return of Brock Lesnar, and whether that affected his plans to cash-in on Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Highlights from the interview are below.

Likes that he can be inside Roman’s head by holding the MITB briefcase:

“Well, I’m just letting him know that I got what I need to take the title away from this man. I like to be there. I like to be there at all times. You know, just to haunt people. You open your closet thinking you’re going to start your day, and I’m there. That’s really my goal; I just want to be there at places that people don’t want me [being at].”

Whether Brock Lesnar returning affects his plan to cash-in Money In The Bank:

“Well, the hair was a choice. I don’t have Brock money. So, you know, you get to a level where you just do stuff, you know? So, congrats to him. He’s a large and massive man. But that’s not going to deter me from my plans here, Kayla.”

Talking Smack can be watched on the WWE Network on Peacock. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)