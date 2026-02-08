Few modern WWE careers have forced fans to confront the physical toll of wrestling quite like Big E’s. Between the neck injury that sidelined him indefinitely and a résumé filled with brutal, high-impact performances, many have quietly assumed the damage would eventually define his post-ring life. That assumption is exactly what Big E pushed back on this week, and the response from Xavier Woods only added another layer to the conversation.

In a candid post on X, Big E laid out the reality of what his body has endured, starting well before his WWE ascent. “I entered the pro wrestling industry at age 23 with an injury history that included a Torn Left ACL, Torn Right ACL, Torn Left Pec, and a Broken Right Patella,” he wrote, framing his career as something that was never physically “clean” to begin with. At 39, he acknowledged the long-term risks without dramatizing them. “I’m well aware that I will one day have to pay the piper. I’ve put my body through a lot.”

What stood out most was not the list of injuries, but the outcome. “And somehow, I feel great. I don’t battle daily pain. I’m able to function normally and healthfully,” Big E explained, a statement that runs counter to the common narrative surrounding retired or sidelined wrestlers. Rather than presenting himself as an outlier to be celebrated, he framed his health as fortune. “I pray for all of my fellow athletes and performers who have not had the same good fortune.”

The post read less like a retirement announcement and more like a quiet expression of gratitude. Big E thanked fans directly, calling his in-ring career “an immeasurable gift,” and acknowledging how rare it is for a wrestler to walk away without constant pain defining their daily life.

Xavier Woods’ response cut through the emotion with humor that longtime New Day fans instantly recognized. Quoting Big E’s post, Woods simply replied, “hahahahahahahahahahaha… told ya.” The line felt playful on the surface, but it also reinforced how close Woods has been to Big E’s journey behind the scenes, particularly through recovery, doubt, and public speculation.

Together, the exchange highlights a deeper tension in modern wrestling discourse. Fans often frame careers entirely around what injuries take away, while wrestlers themselves live in the gray area between gratitude, risk, and acceptance. Big E did not minimize the danger of the profession, nor did he glamorize it. He simply acknowledged that outcomes vary, and that survival without chronic pain is not guaranteed, even for those who do everything right.

As wrestling continues to evolve toward longer careers and greater awareness of athlete health, voices like Big E’s complicate easy narratives. His experience does not erase the industry’s physical cost, but it does remind fans that longevity and quality of life are not always predictable, even in a business built on controlled damage.