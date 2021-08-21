AJ Lee hasn’t worked a single match since her retirement in 2015. However, her good friend, Big E, thinks if she does ever return to WWE then she could work a part-time schedule.
The chances of her returning to WWE are slim considering part of the reason she left WWE was due to the issues between the company and her husband, CM Punk.
Big E stated to SportsKeeda, “I was fortunate enough to be able to learn from her and Dolph. I came up with her a bit in FCW. But seeing her really take off on the main roster, to see her become such a great character and talker, and be so memorable. She just was someone who had a very strong idea of who she was and who she wanted to be on screen.
But I also think, if she wants it, of course, there very easily is a massive place for her.”, said Big E. “And it’s weird, I feel like she’s in this legend territory where she comes back and she gets a massive pop. She can have a Brock Lesnar type schedule if she wanted to and work a few times a year. So, if it’s something she wants, of course there’s a place for her.”