WWE champion Big E recently spoke with The Sun about top boxing superstar Tyson Fury, and why he thinks a matchup with the Gypsy King at the upcoming WrestleMania would be a big-time attraction. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Tyson Fury the best boxer on the planet and thinks he should be involved at WrestleMania:

“Tyson Fury is arguably the best boxer on the planet. Some say Canelo, but Fury is a mega-star and a fan of what we do. He’s dipped into it and he’s a guy who understands entertainment. I can’t say there’s a better choice than Tyson Fury. I think Tyson Fury would be a lot of fun.”

How Fury is a natural entertainer:

“Who knows when but he’s built for this. And someone of his popularity, fame and who understands about being an entertainer and connecting with fans and he’s a natural fit… I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s some time next year. Of course, that’s just rumours and speculation, but I think he’s going to find a way to get back into WWE soon.”

Thinks facing Fury at WrestleMania would be a lot of fun:

“That’s what we do at WrestleMania. It’s about theatrics, entertainment and being larger-than-life. So, if we are going to do it, that would be the place to do it. So I am open to a Tyson Fury WrestleMania match. As absurd as it may be to some, it would be a lot of fun.”