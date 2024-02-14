WWE superstar and former world champion Big E was one of the many guests on today’s edition of the Bump. One question he was asked by the show hosts was how he felt about Jey Uso tagging with his New Day brothers on this past Monday’s edition of Raw considering the group’s rivalry with the Usos that dates back several years. This is what he had to say.

You would think but look, man, when you have those knockdown, drag-out fights time is coming in with guys like that. You build a certain level of respect. We all have to remember the moment where, on The Road to WrestleMania/KofiMania, where we had the Gauntlet Match and The Usos came out and said, ‘You know what, we forfeit,’ so, you know what? Things are good. I feel like we smoked the peace pipe, we buried the hatchet, all those things. Jey has been on one incredible run.

Big E adds that their history together actually dates back to the FCW days before wishing Jey Uso well on his singles-run.

Man, we go back so far. I think back to you FCW when I used to pick him up. He didn’t have a car to go to practice and train. We’re talking about 12-13 years ago. To see him where he’s at right now in his run, all the respect to Jey.

The full edition of The Bump can be found below.

