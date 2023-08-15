WWE’s Big E has landed a role in F Plus (aka F+), a new family comedy movie that stars UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture.

Premiere Entertainment Group acquired worldwide rights to F Plus this week, according to Deadline.

F Plus follows “a group of young teenagers who plan the perfect heist to break into their middle school to alter their failing test grades.”

The movie also stars Tommy Davidson, Jennifer Esposito, Wells Rappaport, Lily Jane, James Williams Jr., Lilly Rae Tricano, and Cade Clark.

A date for F Plus has not been announced. Premiere Entertainment will introduce the movie to domestic and international buyers during the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

