Viewership numbers are in for the June 23rd episode of WWE RAW.

According to Netflix, the June 23 edition of RAW drew 2.6 million global views, ranking fourth overall worldwide and placing in the top ten across six different countries.

This marks a slight dip from the June 16 episode, which pulled in 2.7 million global views.

On the latest episode of the “RAW Recap” podcast, former WWE Champion Big E reacted to Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston losing the WWE World Tag Team Titles to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day on last night’s WWE RAW.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On The New Day losing the titles: “Real solemn day in my household. So many tears were shed. Actually, I don’t know if you saw my Twitter, but I sent out a Seinfeld gif. That’s a shame. Have you seen that one with Jerry? That’s a real shame. I’m real broken up about that. But look, they had a fantastic match. I thoroughly enjoyed that match. You know, the New Day busting out the midnight hour, which works when I was around, does not work when they use it. Yeah, very, very strange”

On The Judgment Day winning the belts: “But look, shout out to the Judgment Day. Right now they are once again draped in gold, very successful. Seeing the addition, the official addition of Roxanne to the group as well. A lot going very well for the Judgment Day once again.”

During a recent interview with SA Live, WWE Superstar Rey Fenix promoted the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown event at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio scheduled for July 18.

Fenix declared that he is currently “living the dream” in WWE.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On his WWE run: “That means a lot. It’s a dream come true. The kid inside my heart, it’s very happy. I’m living the dream. I dream to be part of WWE universe from as a kid. So now, the dream come true and I’m very excited every day. I’m so happy.”

On wrestling Chad Gable as El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41: “I remember the moment and still being nervous and I have no words to describe how amazing — I remember that day was incredible from that first hour. When I received the message, like, ‘You have to work WrestleMania today.’ It was no words in my mouth. It was like, my mind blowing up. I can’t believe it. But so happy because I did it.”

On seeing his brother PENTA compete in the Fatal 4-Way for the Intercontinental Title: “I had this picture in my mind, these two kids, playing wrestling on my mom’s bed. Jumping from the couch to the floor, and playing as a kid… and with this big dream and that night, WrestleMania night, was indescribable. My brother is my older brother but I see him just more like a older brother, like my dad. So happy and very, very proud of my brother and of myself for sure.”