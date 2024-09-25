We will find out in three to six months if Big E. will be able to return to the ring for WWE again or not.

The New Day member appeared on Sports Talk Philly for an interview this week, during which he informed show host Kyle Odegard that he is scheduled to see a doctor in the coming months for a scan that will determine whether or not he is healthy enough for a comeback.

“More than anything, I’m just taking every day as it comes,” Big E. said. “I know that sounds like a cliché, but I get scans again in another three-to-six months, and if they look great and the doctors say it’s healthy for me to go back, then that’s something where we’ll sit down and talk about it.”

Big E. continued, “But I try not to spend too much time worrying about things I can’t control. It’s nice to know that if I get the opportunity to get back in the ring, and I can do it healthily, then let’s do that. Let’s attack it fully. But if not, I know exactly what I want to do, and I’m excited about that path, too.”

