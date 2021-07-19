Big E won the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.
Big E now has a contract that he can cash in on any champion in the next year.
The Men’s MITB Ladder Match also featured Ricochet, Riddle, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and King Shinsuke Nakamura. The match ended after Big E delivered a Big Ending to Rollins from the top of the ladder. At one point McIntyre was attacked by Veer and Shanky, who took him to ringside where Jinder Mahal was waiting with a steel chair. Jinder destroyed McIntyre with chair shots and ordered Veer and Shanky to drag McIntyre to the back.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s match from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas:
