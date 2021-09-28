Big E made an appearance on Oral Sessions to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he noted that he wishes WWE gave them more time to build up the six-man tag team match between The New Day and The Bloodline on last week’s episode of Raw.

“I wish we had more time and more build, and hopefully we’ll be able to revisit it because obviously it didn’t really conclude. I’m not saying it was bad, but I hope we can do it again. We have such a great history with The Usos. I have so much respect for those guys. I think they are easily, and I hate compiling lists of who’s the greatest, but they’re definitely in the conversation for greatest tag team of all time. They’re incredible. Roman is doing absolutely incredible work. The stuff he’s been doing the last year has been incredible.”

