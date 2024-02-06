Big E misses his brothers in the New Day.

The former world champion has been out of action since 2022, when he suffered a broken neck during a match and for health reasons has been unable to return to the ring. Big E spoke about reuniting with his longtime partners, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, during a recent interview on the Sarah O’Connell Show. He says that he would love to compete alongside them against anyone, but specifically calls out Imperium, who the New Day are currently feuding with on-screen.

That’s a hard one. There’s so much great talent now, and the roster has even changed from the two years that I’ve been out. I think something probably like a six-man, a trios match, to do it again with Kofi and Woods. That’s the best way to end things. They’ve been such a big part of my career. You know what, it’s a great match. Imperium is doing great things. I think there’s a lot of buzz. Gunther’s just been amazing, he’s been on an incredible run. Obviously, they’ve been locking horns with Imperium, so to be back for a match like that would be big. But honestly, any six-man with the brothers, with my guys would be something that would mean a lot to me. [Facing Imperium] would be fun. It’s a cool contrast of styles. They’re so stoic and austere, and we’re anything but. So yeah, that’d be fun.

Big E has said in previous interviews that his longterm health is more important to him than returning to the ring, but that he is hopeful he can come back one day. You can check out his full interview on the Sarah O’Connell Show below.

