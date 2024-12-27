The first match of the first episode of TNA iMPACT for the New Year has been announced.

During Part 2 of “The Best of 2024” episode of the weekly TNA Wrestling show on December 26, a big eight-Knockouts tag-team match was announced for the first show of 2025.

Scheduled for January 2, 2025 and airing on AXS TV and TNA+, Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) will team up to take on the team of Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz.

Thus far it is the only match officially announced for the 1/2 episode.

