The post-TNA Turning Point 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT continued taking shape on Wednesday morning.

On December 4, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of a big eight-man tag-team match for this Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.

Scheduled for the match are Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, Sinner & Saint vs. Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, Eric Young & Jonathan Gresham.

Also advertised for the 12/5 episode is The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) for the TNA Tag-Team Championships, The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) vs. PCO & Sami Callihan, a TNA X-Division Title #1 Contender Match with Trent Seven vs. JDC vs. KUSHIDA vs. Leon Slater vs. Ace Austin, and we will hear from TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth.

