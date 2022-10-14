A new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be named on tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has announced a Fatal 4 Way for tonight’s show with Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross and Solo Sikoa. The winner will earn a future title shot from the Imperium leader.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans:

* Roxanne Perez appears to pick opponent for Cora Jade on next week’s WWE NXT

* LA Knight vs. mån.sôör

* Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn

* Bray Wyatt returns to SmackDown

* Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Karrion Kross vs. Solo Sikoa to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Extreme Rules fallout

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

