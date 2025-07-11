WWE returns to “The Music City” tonight for the final “go-home show” for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution 2.

WWE SmackDown emanates from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, live tonight at 8/7c on USA Network and on Netflix for international viewers.

Heading into the July 11 episode of the two-hour blue brand prime time program this evening, WWE has announced the late addition of a Women’s Fatal 4-Way, with Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca vs. Kairi Sane vs. Alexa Bliss.

Additionally, the company confirmed that in their final segment before their WWE Evolution 2 showdown for the WWE Women’s Championship, Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus will come face-to-face on tonight’s show in Nashville.

Previously announced for the 7/11 show is a special appearance by Jelly Roll, Aleister Black vs. R-Truth, as well as The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

